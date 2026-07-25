Mexican Arrested In Missouri For Visa Fraud Crimes

A Mexican national in the Kansas City area has been sentenced in federal court for his role in helping illegal aliens fraudulently obtain visas permitting them to reside and work in the United States.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says that 37-year-old Jose Luis Morales Salgado, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced to 21 months without the possibility of parole.

The Court also ordered Salgado to pay a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $61,200 which constituted the proceeds he obtained as a result of his involvement in the conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

Salgado pleaded guilty in March admitting that he was contacted by immigrants to arrange for themselves to become “victims” of staged robberies so they could submit applications for U-Visas which are granted to crime victims.

Salgado also admitted that he recruited individuals to pose as robbers during the staged crimes