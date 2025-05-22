Suspect in Osage Beach Police Officer’s Death Hit with Another Felony

The Camdenton man charged with class-A felonies of aggravated fleeing and second-degree murder in connection to the pursuit-related death of an Osage Beach police officer now faces more legal trouble in the courtroom.

An amended motion filed by the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has now tacked on a class-D felony alleging that Christopher Wehmeyer was in possession of fentanyl at the time of the pursuit.

The pursuit, August 31st of 2024, started near Passover Road and ended when he crashed the car he was driving on Route-A near Richland. Officer Phylicia Carson, in the secondary pursuit patrol car, died when her car ran off Route-A.

Wehmeyer remains free on a $100,000 bond with several conditions attached to the bond. His next court date is scheduled for June 9th to consider a change of venue and for a trial setting.

If convicted, Wehmeyer could be sentenced up to 30 years on the aggravated fleeing charge, 10 years to life on the second-degree murder charge and up to seven years on the possession charge.