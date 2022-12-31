Mid-Afternoon Blaze Destroys Mobile Home in Sunrise Beach

A mobile home in the 700 block of Purvis Road in Sunrise Beach is destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon.

Gravois Deputy Fire Chief John Scheper says personnel from Gravois and Sunrise Beach responded to the first-alarm structure fire and, upon arrival, discovered the home was fully involved and that the fire had spread to several outbuildings and a tractor.

Firefighters were able to knock down the extension keeping the blaze to the mobile home which is a total loss. There were no injuries reported.

Versailles Rural provided a move-up to cover any other calls for the Gravois District. Firefighters were on the scene for about two-and-a-half hours.

As of this time, no cause of the fire has been released.