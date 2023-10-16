Mid-County Fire Board Of Directors Meeting Set For Monday

The Mid-County Fire District Board of Directors gets together again Monday night to take care of what appears to be a short agenda.

Other than the usual reports, the board is expected to address a tower update and the board room’s video system which appear under unfinished business, and the 2021 financial audit plus a slip rental agreement for the new fireboat which appear under new business.

The meeting, at the fire district’s headquarters on north-5 in Sunrise Beach, begins Monday night at 6:15.