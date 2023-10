If you plan on attending the Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, you might want to get there on time because it might be a pretty quick meeting.

There are no identified discussion items under new or unfinished business to tend to.

There are, however, the usual reports and a possible closed session to deal with legal actions and litigation.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday night in city hall, begins at 6:00.