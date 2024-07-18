Mid-County Fire Waiting Patiently For August Ballot Initiative

The Mid-County Fire District will be keeping a close eye on the August 6th primary elections hoping for passage of a general obligation bond issue being decided by district patrons.

Chief Scott Frandsen says the district is hoping for approval of the $7-million issue which, if approved, is being earmarked for the purposes of acquiring real property, construction, improvements, renovations, repairs and equipping existing station houses.

The funding would also go toward potential purchases of fire trucks, other apparatus, equipment and communications needs.

The $7-million issue appears on the August 6th ballot.