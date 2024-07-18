Osage Beach Seeks Bids For New Veterans Memorial Project

The City of Osage Beach is putting the call out for bids to be submitted for the Veteran’s Memorial project.

The work will include, among other things: the removal of an existing landscape island and installation of the new memorial to be comprised of flag poles and flags, a raised concrete pedestal, statues, a headstone and different areas for the donor brick program.

The deadline for sealed bids to be submitted to city hall is 12-noon on Friday, August 9th.

More specifics about the project can be found here: https://osagebeach-mo.gov/bids.aspx?bidID=452