Mid-County’s Amsinger Named “Chief Fire Officer”

Although he’s likely to downplay it, longtime lake area firefighter Mark Amsinger…with the Mid-County District…has another distinction to add to his career.

Amsinger recently completed the International Professional Designation Process which officially now gives him a title of “Chief Fire Officer.”

The voluntary designation program uses a peer review process and recognizes individuals based on seven components: experience, education, professional development and contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence.

Amsinger is now one of only a few hundred worldwide to earn the C-F-O distinction.