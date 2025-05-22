fbpx

Tram Accident Injures Three in Linn Creek Area

The cause of a private tram accident that injured three people in the Linn Creek area is under investigation.

 

Osage Beach Fire Chief Paul Berardi says personnel were called to the incident around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon to discover two individuals near the water’s edge and a third person inside the home suffering from various injuries.

 

Triage was set up and a rope haul system was set up to move the injured from near the boat dock up the steep terrain to E-M-S units which took three patients to the hospital.

 

During the incident, personnel from the Lake Ozark Fire District provided coverage for Osage Beach.

Reporter Mike Anthony