Miller County Adds Mass Notification System for Severe Storms and Other Emergencies

Residents in Miller County can now take advantage of a mass notification system in the case of severe storms and other emergencies.

The sheriff’s office announced, ironically enough on Friday, that the county’s emergency services has access to a notification system residents can sign up for to receive messages from the sheriff’s and emergency management offices.

Miller County will be using the Nixle system, formerly used by the Camden County EMA which now uses the Hyper-Reach system for the notifications.