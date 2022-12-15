Miller County Church Looking At Upgrading Security Following Break-In

Members of a small church in Miller County are discussing upgrading security measures after a recent incident.

A social media post says a crowbar was used to break into the Olean Baptist Church early last weekend.

The break in was discovered on Saturday morning. The wife of the pastor of the church states that 20 dollars was missing after the incident but nothing else was damaged or taken that they’re aware of.

Lou Ann Hoskins says while it’s not a lot of money she hopes whoever is responsible comes forward and admits to the theft and she will keep it confidential.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.