More Scam Warnings Coming From Area Sheriff’s Offices

Tis the season for another scam…this time it’s dealing with company emails.

The scam was reported at KRMS Radio when the bookkeeping department received an email supposedly from one of the employees requesting what information is needed to divert direct deposit payroll.

The email had partial identifiers from the employee but without the main information typically included in the signature area.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says if you receive any similar emails to, first, not reply to it before confirming its validity with the supposed sender and then to send the scam email to the deleted file.