Miller County Commissioner Says They’re Feeling The Pinch From Rising Prices

If you think gasoline is still too expensive, you aren’t the only one feeling a pinch at the pumps.

Different agencies and local governments are also facing higher gas prices but, according to Miller County Commissioner Don Abbett, those gas prices when it comes to fueling up county vehicles is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to running the county.

“Your blades and other equipment has, it’s doubled in price since I’ve been in office and everything we do, it doesn’t matter. Sheriff’s patrol cars, equipment, radios, 911. We’re doing a project there now, switching some things over and it’s everything’s expensive. There’s no doubt about it.”

Abbett also says damages caused by the recent rain and flash flooding also hit the county financially.

That’s an issue that could be taken care after the process of the county being included in a disaster declaration plays out with the likes of SEMA and FEMA.