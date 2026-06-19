Royals Best Cardinals In Game One Of I-70 Series

I don’t think this was the game we saw coming in the opener for the I-70 series, renewed once again between the Cardinals and Royals last night in Kansas City.

Lefty Matthew Liberator, who’s had difficulty getting through 5 innings as of late, couldn’t get through 2 as the southpaw allowed seven runs in an inning and 2/3 a home run as the Royals score early and often, and beat the Cardinals 14 to 6 was the final in game one.

Bobby Witt junior with that home run off Liberatore in the first inning, his 10th of the year.

He’d finish with a couple hits, couple RBI, and a couple of runs scored on the day.

Starling Marte, the veteran outfielder, he has a big night with three hits.

Jack Caglione, held in check early, would eventually break out for his 9th home run.

Even Salvador Perez getting into the act, The veteran catcher three hits a home run, his 10th of the year as the Royals score may be their biggest victory of the year for the Cards.

Not all lost.

JJ Weather hold big day at the plate on base five different times.