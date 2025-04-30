Miller County Coroner’s Office Trying to Locate Next of Kin

The Miller County Coroner’s Office is turning to the public for help in locating the next of kin of a deceased man from Nashville, Tennessee, who recently moved to Missouri.

A social media post from the coroner’s office identifies the man as 51-year-old Charles D. Willis.

The coroner’s office says Willis was discovered deceased on Sunday (April 27) in the St. Elizabeth area and foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information about Mr. Willis’s next of kin, should call the coroner’s office (573-369-2341, ext. 714).