Suspected Drug Trafficker Busted at Camdenton-Area Business

A suspected drug trafficker lands in the Camden County Jail after a search warrant was served at a Camdenton area business.

Colonel Scott Hines says deputies were joined by officers from the Mid-Missouri Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force in serving the warrant at The Peanut Gallery on North Highway-5 which also serves as the residence of 54-year-old Jennifer Schanuel.

Seized from the location were 54.5 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia and four firearms. Schanuel was taken into custody and was being held without bond on charges of second-degree drug trafficking and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The drug bust and arrest are the result of a months-long investigation involving several law enforcement agencies.