MO Supreme Court Upholds Prop-A

The voice of statewide voters is affirmed on Tuesday when the Missouri Supreme Court issued a 5-2 decision to reject a constitutional challenge and uphold Proposition-A.

In its decision, the court found that the ballot question’s summary statement and fiscal note were not misleading and failed to cast a doubt on the validity of the election result.

Proposition-A was approved in November by a 58% to 42% margin to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 with future increases tied to the Consumer Price Index.

The measure also included sick leave provisions which could be modified under a bill currently being considered in the General Assembly.