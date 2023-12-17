Miller County Drug Bust Nets 385 Grams Of Meth

A joint investigation and a traffic stop for a defective brake light late Tuesday afternoon result in a major drug bust and two suspects taken into custody in Miller County.

Probable cause statements filed in the courthouse allege that a K-9 search around the vehicle hit on the presence of narcotics with a subsequent search uncovering about 385 grams of suspected methamphetamine hidden in the trunk.

One of the suspects also allegedly admitted that he made a trip to St. Louis the night before to purchase two pounds of meth and making various stops in Callaway and Cole counties on the way to the lake area.

Taken into custody were 44-year-old Bruce Dudenhoeffer of Bethany, Missouri, whose bond was set at $50,000 and 46-year-old Kurt Pavitt of Jefferson City whose bond was set at $75,000.

Both are formally charged with one count each of second-degree trafficking of drugs and scheduled to be back in court next Wednesday. Pavitt is also being held on probation and parole hold.