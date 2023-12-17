Morgan County R-2 School Board Meeting Set For Monday

The Morgan County R2 Board of Education has released its agenda for the district’s final regularly scheduled meeting of the year.

New business highlights the agenda with several housekeeping items for the board to consider including: a middle school update on building improvement plans, reviewing the district’s report card, some bids and budget amendments to transfer funds to accommodate for a zero balance in the special revenue fund in time for the end of the year.

A closed session also appears on the agenda to deal with student discipline, legal matters and personnel.

The Morgan County R2 Board of Education meeting, this next Monday, begins at 6:00 in the middle school library.