Miller County “Patiently Waiting” For Mother Nature To Finish Road Projects

Patience is a virtue especially when it comes to local roadway projects that may not be getting done as quickly as some would like across the lake area.

That’s according to Miller County First-District Commissioner Don Abbett who says the commission shares in that frustration but that there’s really not much the county’s been able to do mainly because of the weather.

“Well, we’ve been fighting the torrential rains that we’ve had for what all all spring, all early summer roads are, you know, took a hammer and we’re trying to get those caught up or haven’t got got any really new projects started because we’re trying to fix what’s been tore up.”

Abbett also says, once Mother Nature cooperates with some extended construction-friendly weather, the county seems to be in pretty good financial shape with more than 50% of the road and bridge budget still available for projects.

“We had, you know, 10 inches of rain in the South part of the county north didn’t get hit quite that hard. But the next weekend, three or four or five inches different places. So it’s, you know, you fix it one week and and it gets washed out the next. So it’s been a deal.”