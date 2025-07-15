More Charges Added Against Christopher Wehmeyer

The charges continue to mount against an Osage Beach area man charged in connection to the August-2024 pursuit-related death of an Osage Beach police officer.

Christopher Wehmeyer was originally charged with felony aggravated fleeing causing a death. Since then, second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance charges were tacked on.

Further charges, just filed on July 2nd, now also include unlawful use of a firearm for allegedly possessing a handgun while possessing fentanyl and armed criminal action for possessing a firearm while fleeing.

A motion seeking a change of venue for the eventual trial has been filed but not acted upon as of yet with a trial setting set for September 10th.

Officer Phylicia Carson, who was in the secondary pursuit car, was killed when her car ran off Route-A striking a tree and catching on fire near Richland.