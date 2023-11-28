Miller County Sheriff Advises Community About “Friends” List Scam

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is warning about another scam popping up on social media which seems to be pretty popular this time of the year.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the scam involves what appears to be a “friend” listing a bunch of items for sale with a claim that he or she is doing it for another friend who, perhaps, lost a spouse or other family member and that the items need to be sold quickly and cheaply.

The posts typically go on to say that down payments will be taken to hold an item which, of course, will not be available at the time set up to pick up that item.

It’s recommended that you minimize the chances of being scammed by setting up advanced authentication within your account security settings and, if you suspect such a scam, you should report it to the site administrator.