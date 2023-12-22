Miller County Sheriff Says “Downtime Doesn’t Exist Anymore” As Calls Remain Up

It may be the holiday season for giving but, unfortunately for many, it’s also the season to become victims of crime.

That’s according to Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire who says, especially this time of the year, his deputies remain busy.

“We used to have a downtime and this would be our slow time through the year up until Christmas, because right around Christmas burglaries start, everybody starts getting something new. People start breaking into houses….but it hasn’t slowed down. The calls have just continued.”

Other calls dominating responses for Miller County deputies include illegal drugs, stealing reports, domestic incidents and child-related crimes.

Gregoire also urges the general public, if you see something that doesn’t seem right, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 and report it.