Conway Woman Faces DWI Charges Following Crash Near Lebanon

A Conway woman has moderate injuries following a two-car crash just outside of Lebanon on Wednesday.

According to the Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Cheyenne Vestal-Voisard was traveling south on Highway 5 in her 2022 Kia Seltos, when she crossed over the center line, striking a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by 25-year-old Tyson Williams of Lebanon.

Both vehicles ended up going off the roadway.

Vestal-Voisard was taken to Lake Regional for treatment, while the driver of the Pickup was not injured.

She is also facing charges of DWI and Careless and Imprudent driving.