Conway Woman Faces DWI Charges Following Crash Near Lebanon

A Conway woman has moderate injuries following a two-car crash just outside of Lebanon on Wednesday.

According to the Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Cheyenne Vestal-Voisard was traveling south on Highway 5 in her 2022 Kia Seltos, when she crossed over the center line, striking a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by 25-year-old Tyson Williams of Lebanon.

Both vehicles ended up going off the roadway.

Vestal-Voisard was taken to Lake Regional for treatment, while the driver of the Pickup was not injured.

She is also facing charges of DWI and Careless and Imprudent driving.

Reporter John Rogger