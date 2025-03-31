Miller County Sheriff’s Annual 5 & 10 K Run And Walk Returns In May

Tue. Apr 1st, 2025
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that you’ll take the time coming up in May to run with the cops and NOT from the cops.
It’s the department’s annual 5-and-10-K ‘Run and Walk’ event which will start at the Eldon Airpark There is a $20 registration fee for the 5K event and $30 for the 10K event.
It’s set to happen on the morning of Saturday, May 17th.
Participant t-shirts are on a first-come-first-serve basis for those who register by May 9th.
Proceeds from the ‘Run and Walk’ go to benefit the department’s Christmas-related activities.
More information is available by getting in touch with the Miller County Sheriff’s Association.