Two Injured In Separate Accidents Across Benton County Only Moments Apart

Two people are seriously hurt in separate accidents just moments apart late Saturday morning in Benton County.

The highway patrol says the first happened in the 31-thousand block of Branch Avenue when the 83-year-old operator of a utility vehicle, from Warsaw, attempted to turn around in the roadway and instead sent the U-T-V overturning down a steep embankment.

The man was not wearing a safety device and was taken to Lake Regional.

The second accident happened at Highway-BB and Woodland Road when a motorcycle driven by a 53-year-old man from Kingsville ran off the road, struck a sign and then overturned.

The man was not wearing a helmet and was flown to University Hospital.