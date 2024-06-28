Miller Sheriff’s Office Makes Another Major Drug Bust

At least five people face felony charges after a reported drug bust in Miller County.

24-year-old Taylor Blackburn, of Linn Creek, is charged with one count of possession and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

24-year-old Dustin Reed, of St. Elizabeth is charged with one count of possession and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

41-year-old Karey Varner of Tuscumbia is charged with two counts of trafficking and three counts of endangering and is being held on $175,000 bond.

51-year-old David Saint and 35-year-old Kyle Nelson, also from Tuscumbia are also charged with two counts of trafficking and three counts of endangering. They are both being held without bond. Nelson also has a possession charge with a $25,000 bond attached to it.

It’s alleged that a search by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force at an unidentified location uncovered about 512 grams of a suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl mix along with several other items.