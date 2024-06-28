All Clear Across Missouri For Weekend Swimming Activities

It’s another ‘all-clear’ reported for swimming and other recreational uses at the public beaches statewide.

The Department of Natural Resources, as of Thursday afternoon, was reporting there were no e-coli concerns at any of the 18 public beaches including Lake of the Ozarks State Parks “1” and “2” plus the Harry S. Truman State Parks Day Use and Campground Beaches in Warsaw.

Further, none of the public beaches are reported closed because of any flooding concerns.

The DNR issues a weekly public advisory report during the summer season.

***Full Report:

Beaches at Missouri state parks open as of Thursday, June 27, 2024:

Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Beach , 678 State Rt. 147, Troy.

, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach , 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia.

, 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia. Harry S Truman State Park – Campground Beach , 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw. Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach , 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw. Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach , off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach .

, off Hwy. 54, Osage . Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach 1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser.

1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser. Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach , Hwy. 172, Williamsville.

, Hwy. 172, Williamsville. Long Branch State Park – Public Beach , 28615 Visitor Center Rd., Macon.

, 28615 Visitor Center Rd., Macon. Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach , 37352 Shrine Rd., Florida.

, 37352 Shrine Rd., Florida. Pomme de Terre State Park – Pittsburg Beach HWY 64B Piittsburg.

HWY 64B Piittsburg. Pomme de Terre State Park – Hermitage Beach , Hermitage.

, Hermitage. St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Rd., Park Hills.

St. Joe State Park – Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Rd., Park Hills.

Stockton State Park – Public Beach , 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.

, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville. Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach ,20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville.

,20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville. Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach , 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.

, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson. Wakonda State Park – Public Beach , 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange.

, 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach , 26600 Park Rd. N, Lawson.

Beaches open and exceeded the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of Thursday, June 27, 2024:

NONE

Beaches closed due to high water levels as of Thursday, June 27, 2024.

NONE

For more information concerning beaches in Missouri state parks, please visit https://dnr.mo.gov/ beaches.