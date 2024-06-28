Missouri Ranks # 33 For Diligent Credit Use According To Wallethub

The State of Missouri ranks in the lower one-third of states which are more diligent with credit.

That’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com putting the Show-Me State at number-33.

The study took into account six key metrics ranging from the percentage of residents who have filed a dispute with a creditor to the percentage of frozen credit reports and active bankruptcies.

Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana were identified as the worst states with credit while Hawaii, Iowa and Vermont are the best states when it comes to credit.

Full Report:

Most Diligent Least Diligent 1. Vermont 41. Oklahoma 2. Iowa 42. South Carolina 3. Hawaii 43. Georgia 4. Massachusetts 44. Texas 5. Alaska 45. Delaware 6. Montana 46. Kentucky 7. New York 47. Arkansas 8. New Hampshire 48. Mississippi 9. Rhode Island 49. Alabama 10. Washington 50. Louisiana

For the full report and to see where your state ranks, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-where-people-are-most-diligent-with-credit/128295