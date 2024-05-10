Miller EMA Says Road Cleanup Continues Following Flash Flooding

With the past couple of days of heavy rainfall in the lake area, there still could be some areas where different roadways are still being covered by water.

Miller County E-M-A Director Mike Rayhart cautions, whether the water appears to be just ponding or if it’s flowing, it’s best not to take any chances.

“If the water is over the road….especially after we have a lot of hard rain…Don’t chance it. You don’t know whether the road has been washed out underneath that water, or what. So you know, turn around and don’t drown.”

Rayhart also says you need to be aware of debris, such as limbs and gravel, that often gets washed onto the roadways.