Lebanon Man Killed In Multivehicle Accident Along HWY 5

A Lebanon man is dead and three other Lebanon residents seriously hurt in a two-vehicle accident late Thursday afternoon on Hwy-5 a couple miles north of Lebanon in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says it happened when 55-year-old Michael McBride crossed over the center striking 30-year-old Bethany Eidson.

McBride was pronounced dead at the scene while Eidson and two juvenile females, ages five and nine, were seriously hurt.

They were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

The two drivers were not wearing seat belts while the two youngsters were secured at the time.