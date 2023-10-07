Missouri Asks US Supreme Court To Revive Second Amendment Preservation Act

The State of Missouri is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revive the “Second Amendment Preservation Act” that blocks local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun prohibitions.

Under the act signed into law by Governor Mike Parson in 2021, residents can sue law enforcement for $50,000 if they attempt to enforce federal gun laws…the act was challenged last year in federal court by the Biden Administration with an appeals court ruling blocking it.

An emergency appeal was filed on Thursday putting the Second Amendment back on the docket for re-consideration by the Supreme Court asking that the law can continue to be enforced