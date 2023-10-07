John Suellentrop Fireboat Officially Christened & Ready For Continued Use On The Water

It’s official…”the John Suellentrop” is now in service to be used by the Sunrise Beach Fire District.

Although the vessel which had been referred to as “Marine-39” has been responding to calls for a couple months now, a christening ceremony to make it official was held Friday afternoon at the Shawnee Bend Access Ramp.

“The John Suellentrop” was named in honor of the longtime former chief and current president of the district’s board of directors.

The Sunrise Beach Fire District is also hosting an open house Saturday from 11:00-2:00 to show off its recently renovated Station-3 located on Spruce Lane.