Missouri Covering Teaching Course Expenses To Help Boost Number Of Teachers Statewide

The state of Missouri is hoping to put an end to the ongoing teacher shortage by offering some courses free to those who want to become one.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) says they will use $500,000 from the ESSER II funds to pay the fee for educator certification tests starting this month.

Dr. Paul Katnik with DESE says “Using relief funds to assist with the cost of teacher candidates taking their exit assessment is a step towards expanding the supply of excellent teachers for our schools” and that this remains a “critical goal of DESE’s teacher recruitment and retention efforts.”

Those interested will be limited to three concurrent free registrations per person and you’ll have roughly up to one year from the date of registration to take the certification test.