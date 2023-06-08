Federal Appeals Court Says Non-Violent Convictions Cannot Prevent Gun Ownership

Another win for gun rights activists across the country. A federal appeals court rules people convicted of non-violent crimes cannot be prevented from possessing guns.

The ruling from the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals follows last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights nationwide.

Loyola Law professor Laurie Levenson explains the courts are relying on the history of ownership of firearms.

“It’s clear that they’re moving in the direction of allowing more people, including those who recently might not have been able to have guns because they had convictions to now have those firearms as long as their convictions were not for violent offenses.”

Laurie Levenson is also a former federal prosecutor.