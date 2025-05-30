Missouri Denies Benton County’s Request For Disaster Relief After EF1 Tornadoes

The State of Missouri is saying “NO” when it comes to giving a helping hand to those who were affected by Tornadoes in Benton and nearby Henry & St. Clair Counties.

That’s according to the Benton County Emergency Management Office that says the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, or SEMA, will not approve its request for a state disaster declaration because the county did not meet criteria for it.

What that means is residents affected by the three EF1 tornados that tore through the area on Monday May 19th, will not be eligible for any state assistance and will be solely relying on the county and themselves for recouping damages.

Benton EMA says they are reaching out to other partners, nonprofits & various state agencies to see if they can procure additional assistance.