Missouri Ranks # 22 When It Comes To Healthcare Costs & Inflation Nationwide

Over the past 20 years with the average out-of-pocket health care costs almost doubling and outpacing inflation on the way, Missouri ranks right about in the middle when it comes to the most and least being spent on health care.

That’s according to a study by personal finance website WalletHub.com which gives the Show-Me State a number-22 ranking.

Five key health care components were crunched together for the study to come up with the overall cost of health care as a share of median monthly household income.

Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland spend the least on health care costs while West Virginia, Louisiana and Mississippi spend the most.

Highest % of Income Spent Lowest % of Income Spent

1. Mississippi (18.66%) 41. Utah (11.60%) 2. Louisiana (17.82%) 42. California (11.43%) 3. West Virginia (16.24%) 43. New Hampshire (11.41%) 4. Arkansas (16.23%) 44. Virginia (11.17%) 5. Oklahoma (16.11%) 45. Colorado (11.14%) 6. New Mexico (15.78%) 46. Rhode Island (10.91%) 7. Alaska (15.65%) 47. Connecticut (10.72%) 8. North Carolina (15.37%) 48. Massachusetts (10.00%) 9. Alabama (15.10%) 49. New Jersey (9.40%) 10. Kansas (14.77%) 50. Maryland (9.03%)

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-where-people-spend-the-most-least-on-health-care/144534