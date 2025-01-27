Missouri Drivers Rank 10th Worst Across The Nation For Distracted Driving

Drivers in Missouri are among some of worst when it comes to distracted driving.

That’s according to a report by “whistleout.com” which ranks Missouri 10th in the survey with men ages 45-64 being involved in a majority of fatal crashes caused by distracted driving.

Other factors taken into consideration for the 2024 study included the number of drivers involved in distraction-related fatal crashes and the number of fatal crashes per 1-million population.

The District of Columbia, Connecticut and Rhode Island had the fewest fatal crashes caused by distracted driving in 2024 while Kansas, Louisiana and New Mexico had the most.

As of January 1st, Missouri drivers using a cellphone without the hands free option will face a ticket, fine or both.

Full Report:

As we enter into 2025 and recover from the holiday season, there’s one thing that we still need to keep our eye on: the road. Distracted driving accounts for almost 1 in 10 driving-related fatalities in the U.S. and winter roads can make driving distracted even more dangerous. WhistleOut examined distracted driving incidents across the U.S. and found which states have the most distracted drivers:

Missouri ranks #10 for most distracted drivers in the U.S.

New Mexico has the most distracted drivers, followed by Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, and New Jersey

The most likely age group to be involved in a fatal distracted driving crash is drivers ages 45-64

Male drivers account for 71% of all drivers involved in fatal distracted driving incidents

Rhode Island is the only state with no fatal distracted driving crashes in our newest report

While we love our cell phones and the ability to stay connected, it’s important to remember that your life, and the lives of others, is more important than checking any text message. Check out our safe driving tips and each state’s ranking in the full report here: https://www.whistleout.com/CellPhones/Guides/distracted-driving-by-state