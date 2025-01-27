Sedalia Man Faces Charges For Child Pornography

A man from Sedalia is facing charges for possession of child pornography.

Glenn Lawrence is charged with possession of child sex abuse materials and for failing to register as a sex offender.

The Sedalia Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone who sent out child pornography on his Google account.

Investigators tracked Lawrence down and arrested him last Thursday.

He had previously been convicted for child molestation in 2000 and 2001.