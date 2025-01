Motorists who routinely use Highway-TT in the Sunrise Beach area are being advised about a full road closure coming up during the second week of February.

Sunrise Beach Police say that MoDOT is advising that TT will be closed at Doctor’s Landscaping, on the 10th of next month, to add a pipe under the highway with no major changes being planned for the work.

The road closure that day, weather permitting, is expected to start at 8:00-AM and be re-opened by 3:00-PM.