Missouri Gives First Round Approval Towards Modifying Provisions Related To Child Custody & Child Support Enforcement

The Missouri Senate has given first-round approval to a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to child custody and child support enforcement.

The 2023 legislative session is now in its final six weeks and a lot of time has been spent on several measures, including Senate Bill 35.

Sponsor, Sen. Karla May of St. Louis, tells her colleagues her proposal seeks to modify provisions relating to child custody and child support enforcement…

“It’s an incentive now for them to come in and go ahead and enter into a payment plan, or whatever, so they can start.”

Senate Bill 35 would change some of the qualifiers, if someone does not follow child support orders.

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate, Sen. Rick Brattin of Harrisonville added an amendment…

“This is basically just a starting point, to where we are going to start with each parent working towards shared parenting.”

Missouri senators give Senate Bill 35 preliminary approval.

Another “yes” vote would send this legislation to the Missouri House of Representatives for similar consideration.