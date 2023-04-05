Motion For New Trial Shot Down – Christopher English Will Serve Life In Prision

A motion for a new trial is shot down and an Eldon area man is sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2019 murder of a Columbia man.

46-year-old Christopher English was found guilty in a jury trial in December of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in connection to the killing of Aaron Brantley.

The case was heard in Laclede County on a change of venue from Miller County.

After denying the motion for a new trial, Circuit Judge Matthew P. Hamner ON Tuesday sentenced English to life without parole on the murder charge, life in prison on the armed criminal action and four years on the abandonment of a corpse charge.

Two others, William Lucas and Daniel Cole, were also charged in connection to the murder.