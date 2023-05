The state golf meet in Sedalia is in the books.

The Eldon mustangs finish third as a team in class three and a couple of individuals to be recognized, with Tegan Hull 13th and Luke Barchenski 14th individually in class three.

In class five, representing the Camden Lakers…..Another great finish for Gunner Schuster.

He finishes seventh as he fired a 75 and 72 in the two rounds of the tournament.