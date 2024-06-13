Missouri Identified As #26 For Economies With Racial Equality

The personal finance website WalletHub.com has released its list of the state economies with the most racial equality for 2024.

Data such as the differences in annual income, the unemployment rate and homeowner rate were used to compare all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

Missouri came in 26th in the study just ahead of California.

The least equitable include Wisconsin, Illinois and DC while the most equitable were identified as Alaska, Arizona and Idaho.

Full Report:

With black households only holding $15 in wealth for every $100 that white households have, WalletHub today released its report on the State Economies with the Most Racial Equality, as well as expert commentary, to celebrate the places that have closed racial financial gaps the most.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across eight key metrics. Our data compares the difference between white and black Americans in areas such as annual income, unemployment rate and homeownership rate. Below, you can see highlights from the report.

Most Equality Least Equality 1. Alaska 42. New York 2. Arizona 43. Pennsylvania 3. Idaho 44. Ohio 4. New Mexico 45. Minnesota 5. Washington 46. Michigan 6. Maine 47. Louisiana 7. South Dakota 48. Iowa 8. Florida 49. Wisconsin 9. Oregon 50. Illinois 10. Hawaii 51. District of Columbia

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/state-economies-with-most-racial-equality/75810/