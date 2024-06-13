Osage Beach Hunting For Contractors To Do Well House Repairs

The City of Osage Beach is asking for contractor bids to do some well house repairs.

The repairs include new roofing, new roof hatches and replacement of doors and hardware for the well houses throughout the city’s water system.

The contractor selected will be required to obtain a contractor’s license and submit a certificate of insurance for workers’ compensation, and will be paid prevailing wage for the work.

Sealed bids will be accepted at Osage Beach City Hall up until 11:00-AM on Tuesday, July 9th.

More information about the bids and the project can be found on the city’s website.

The bid opening and consideration by the board of aldermen is expected for some time in July.