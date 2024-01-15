Mid-County Fire Responds To Over 2,300 Calls For Service In 2023

The Mid-County Fire District closed out 2023 by responding to 2,387 calls.

Of the calls, medical emergencies dominated with 1,320. There were also 173 calls for brush and natural cover fires, 160 traffic accidents, 58 structure fires, five calls for search operations and three water-related emergencies.

The district also welcomed four new volunteer interns to its staff as this past week ended.

Chief Scott Frandsen says Samuel Davidson, Leo Capstick, James Hallman and Paeton McAllister were sworn in during the district’s Board of Directors meeting.

And as it stands, the Mid-County Fire District has 15 paid personnel…five on duty each day with three stationed at house-1 on the business route in Camdenton and the other two at house-2 on Twin Rivers Point in the Greenview area.