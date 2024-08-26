Missouri Man Faces Assault Charges Following Incident At Shady Gators

A 34-year-old man from Richmond, Missouri, is free on bond after being picked up following an altercation with security at a popular lake area establishment.

A probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges that Brennon Grass had been trespassed from Shady Gators earlier in the night for reportedly starting a fight and being inappropriate with women.

Brennon snuck back into the bar and was told to go back outside but refused before starting another altercation with a security guard before he was restrained by deputies and other security personnel.

Grass is formally charged with third-degree assault and posted a $5,000 bond.