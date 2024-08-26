Update: Pettis County Fugitive Arrested After Multi-County Pursuit Ends in Lake Ozark

A 41-year-old man from Sedalia wanted on multiple probation violation warrants out of Pettis County lands in the Morgan County Jail late Sunday night after a multi-county pursuit.

Ronnie Lyn Price had been wanted since June-2023 after failing to appear for probation violation hearings on original charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, stealing a controlled substance and resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony.

Price was involved in a motorcycle pursuit that started in Versailles before coming to an end at the round-a-bout at Connector Road in Lake Ozark.

He’s also charged in Morgan County with felony possession of a controlled substance and resisting along with several driving-related offenses.

Price is being held on $100,000 bonds out of both Morgan and Pettis counties.