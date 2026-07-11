Missouri PMI Increased Between May And June For 5th Straight Month In A Row

Missouri’s Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, increased 5.3 percent to 55.3 from May 2026 to June 2026.

That’s according to figures released from the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index and reported by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

The index, considered a leading economic indicator for a nine-state region from Minnesota to Arkansas, also shows that the Missouri PMI rose above growth neutral for the fifth straight month.

The index takes into consideration factors such as new orders, production, supplier delivery times, backlogs, inventories, prices, employment, import orders and exports.

Typically, a score greater than 50 indicates an expansionary economy while a score below 50 forecasts a sluggish economy.