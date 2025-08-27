Missouri Ranked As One Of The Worst States For Teenage Drivers

Missouri is one of the worst states for teenage drivers.

That’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com which used 23 key metrics for the study which included safety, economic environment and driving laws.

WalletHub figures show that car crashes are the leading cause of death for those 16-19-years-old with a financial toll of $40.7 billion every year in medical bills and lost productivity.

When the numbers were crunched together, Missouri was ranked as the second-worst state for teenage drivers ahead of only Montana.

The best states for teenage drivers…according to WalletHub.com…are New Jersey, Oregon and New York.

Full Report:

With summer being a popular time for teens to get driver’s licenses and an average of eight teens dying every day from motor vehicle injuries, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2025’s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers, as well as expert commentary.

In order to determine the safest and least costly driving environments for U.S. teenagers, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of car repairs to the presence of impaired-driving laws.

Teenage Driving in Missouri (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 49 th

45 th – Teen Driver Fatalities per 100,000 Teens

– Teen Driver Fatalities per 100,000 Teens 38 th – Teen DUIs per 100,000 Teens

– Teen DUIs per 100,000 Teens 47 th – Presence of Distracted-Driving/Texting-While-Driving Laws

– Presence of Distracted-Driving/Texting-While-Driving Laws 34 th – Premium Increase After Adding Teen Driver to Parent’s Policy

– Premium Increase After Adding Teen Driver to Parent’s Policy 15 th – Provision of Teen Driver’s Graduated Licensing Program Laws

– Provision of Teen Driver’s Graduated Licensing Program Laws 46 th – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

– Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita 29 th – Presence of Occupant-Protection Laws

– Presence of Occupant-Protection Laws 43 rd – Quality of Roads

– Quality of Roads 47th – Presence of Impaired-Driving Laws

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-for-teen-drivers/4598